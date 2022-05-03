ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

WBA awards luncheon

By Jamie Treviño
 4 days ago
The Westside Business Association in Corpus Christi enlisted a familiar face to help honor area leaders today.

They gathered for the WBA 41st annual "Year of the Hero" awards luncheon.

Chris Perez, the former lead guitarist for Selena y los Dinos, acted as the keynote speaker.

Several area leaders were recognized for their efforts in informing, leading and educating the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBA board members said the honorees demonstrate remarkable courage.

The honorees are listed below:

  • Dr. Chris Bird - TAMUCC
  • Annette Rodriguez - City/County Health Dept.
  • Dr. Salim Surani - Local Pulmonologist
  • Mr. Billy Delgado - City Emergency Management Manager
  • Chief Robert Rocha - City of CC Fire Department
  • Coastal Bend Food Bank - Year of the Hero Award
  • Port of CC - City Champion Award
  • Judge Barbara Canales - Leadership Award
  • Mayor Paulette Guajardo - Leadership Award
  • First Lady Cecilia Abbott - Leadership Award

To learn more about the Westside Business Association, you can check out their Facebook page .

