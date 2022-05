The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is in the books, with Rich Strike winning. Here is the complete finishing order of “The Run for the Roses.”. The day has finally arrived, the Kentucky Derby. This was the 148th running of “The Run for the Roses,” which means we get a look at who has a chance to win the coveted Triple Crown. After Saturday, May 7, we got a good look at that.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO