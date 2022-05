Do you love Dunkin’ more than my four-year old son? I’d be hard pressed to believe you do…even if around half of Massachusetts has had Dunkin’ in the past thirty days. My wife and I usually treat him to a donut from Dunkin’ each weekend when we’re out and about. He loves the chocolate frosted with sprinkles. Well, this past weekend we went late in the day, and they were all out of donuts. My wife and I looked at each other with panic in our eyes. Four-year-old kids aren’t known for their reason or patience, so let’s just say there was an epic meltdown in the back of our car.

