May 3 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)