ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

The 15 schools ditching loans and offering at least $35,000 to help students graduate debt-free

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfVEf_0fS6Kdm200

MANY of us are familiar with the heated national debate about the financial burden students take on when taking out loans to go to college.

But as the US continues to discuss how financing for college should move forward, some schools are taking action into their own hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXKKd_0fS6Kdm200
Williams College is offering an “all-grant” financial aid program in Fall 2022 Credit: Getty

Last month, Williams College announced that it would implement an “all-grant” financial aid program.

In other words, no loans and no work-study will be required.

President Maud Mandel said: “Williams will simply replace loans and required campus jobs and summer work with an equivalent amount in grants.”

The new financial aid program is set to launch in the fall of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVfo0_0fS6Kdm200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVVsc_0fS6Kdm200

Who can qualify for a no-loan financial aid package?

Generally, no-loan financial aid packages only apply to students who are identified as need-based by the college.

However, other schools have been known to give out no-loan financial aid packages only for students below a certain income threshold.

Every school tends to have its own policy for no-loan financial aid packages.

So, when applying to a school, you will want to contact the financial aid office to see if the school has a no-loan financial aid package and if you would qualify for it.

Other schools that offer no-loan financial aid

According to US News data, below are schools that claim to meet full financial need, while packaging aid awards with no loans for qualifying students.

  • Amherst College
  • Bowdoin College
  • Brown University
  • Columbia University
  • Davidson College
  • Harvard University
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Pomona College
  • Princeton University
  • Stanford University
  • Swarthmore College
  • University of Chicago
  • University of Michigan
  • University of North Carolina
  • Washington and Lee University

Meanwhile, Dartmouth College in New Hampshire has a plan to eliminate loans from all of its financial aid packages for eligible undergraduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t6QB_0fS6Kdm200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hh6rS_0fS6Kdm200

The Sun explains what happens if you miss a student loan repayment

Plus, we discuss why the student loan repayment pause was extended again.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Related
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
ABC4

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maud Mandel
MLive

I never paid into Social Security. Can I still collect benefits?

Q. I’m 62 and never paid into Social Security. I am retired and collecting a pension. Someone told me that I am entitled to collect spousal Social Security. If I do, would it affect my husband’s Social Security? What happens when he retires? I don’t want to mess anything up for him. Will it affect my pension?
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swarthmore College#Graduate School#Dartmouth College#Student Loans#Bowdoin College#Williams College#Us News
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Biden's Education Department will immediately wipe out out student loan debt for 40,000 borrowers and bring 3.6M Americans closer to ending payments by promising to fix 'longstanding failures' in forgiveness scheme that hit low-income students

President Joe Biden's Education Department again moved to ease the burden of U.S. student loans on Tuesday, with the federal government claiming its latest reforms will wipe out debts for 40,000 such borrowers and bring 3.6 million Americans closer to ending their payments. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the current...
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

‘The weight of this debt is crushing’: I’m 74, and a retired speech-language pathologist with a student-loan debt of $200K. Am I obliged to pay it off?

I have not seen anyone address student-loan debt for people over 70 years of age. I am a 74-year-old retired speech-language pathologist with a student-loan debt of $200,000. I’m on a fixed income, and the weight of this debt is crushing even with income-based repayment. I have no hope of ever repaying this debt. Shouldn’t there be an age at which student-loan debt is canceled?
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy