The 15 schools ditching loans and offering at least $35,000 to help students graduate debt-free

MANY of us are familiar with the heated national debate about the financial burden students take on when taking out loans to go to college.

But as the US continues to discuss how financing for college should move forward, some schools are taking action into their own hands.

Williams College is offering an “all-grant” financial aid program in Fall 2022 Credit: Getty

Last month, Williams College announced that it would implement an “all-grant” financial aid program.

In other words, no loans and no work-study will be required.

President Maud Mandel said: “Williams will simply replace loans and required campus jobs and summer work with an equivalent amount in grants.”

The new financial aid program is set to launch in the fall of 2022.

Who can qualify for a no-loan financial aid package?

Generally, no-loan financial aid packages only apply to students who are identified as need-based by the college.

However, other schools have been known to give out no-loan financial aid packages only for students below a certain income threshold.

Every school tends to have its own policy for no-loan financial aid packages.

So, when applying to a school, you will want to contact the financial aid office to see if the school has a no-loan financial aid package and if you would qualify for it.

Other schools that offer no-loan financial aid

According to US News data, below are schools that claim to meet full financial need, while packaging aid awards with no loans for qualifying students.

Amherst College

Bowdoin College

Brown University

Columbia University

Davidson College

Harvard University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Pomona College

Princeton University

Stanford University

Swarthmore College

University of Chicago

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina

Washington and Lee University

Meanwhile, Dartmouth College in New Hampshire has a plan to eliminate loans from all of its financial aid packages for eligible undergraduates.

