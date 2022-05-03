ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds place veteran Joey Votto on COVID-19 list

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was scratched from Tuesday’s game and placed on the COVID-19 list more than two hours before a road contest against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds manager David Bell said Votto displayed symptoms. He said Votto hadn’t tested positive for the virus.

“We’re precautionary as far as being able to put him on that COVID IL, which is really a day-to-day thing until we know more,” Bell told reporters.

Votto, 38, tested positive for COVID-19 in March of 2021.

The six-time All-Star is off to a slow start with the Reds. Votto is batting just .122 with no homers, three RBIs and 29 strikeouts in 74 at-bats.

The 2010 National League MVP has a .300 career average with 331 homers and 1,068 RBIs in 1,922 games over 16 seasons with Cincinnati.

The Reds entered Tuesday’s game with a major league-worst 3-19 record.

Cincinnati also activated catcher Tyler Stephenson from the 7-day concussion list, recalled utility man Alejo Lopez from Triple-A Louisville and optioned catcher Mark Kolozsvary to the same affiliate.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and MLB playoff predictions will provide additional perspective
