Huffman names McColley to remap panel

COLUMBUS — Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima) will skip the fifth round of state legislative map-making, announcing on Tuesday that Sen. Rob McColley (R., Napoleon) will serve in his stead.

The 5-2 Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission is set to meet on Wednesday to begin drawing a new set of maps after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the first four. The deadline to get new maps to the high court is Friday morning, but the commission could ask for an extension.

Mr. McColley is co-chairman of the related Ohio Legislative Task force on Redistricting Reapportionment and Demographic Research and was sponsor of the Senate bill that led to the first set of congressional maps passed by the General Assembly as a whole. That map was also struck down as overly favoring Republicans.

“I believe Senator McColley offers a fresh approach and a new opportunity to produce a result that clearly the majority of the court was not willing to consider with the speaker and myself serving as members,” Mr. Huffman said.

The Senate president had been a major driver of the process, singled out along with House Speaker Bob Cupp (R., Lima) in the court's criticism of the map-making process and final product. The court has voted 4-3 to invalidate each set of maps with Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joining the bench’s three Democrats in the majority.

“I’m looking forward to working with my fellow commissioners as we focus on the May 6 deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court,” Mr. McColley said. “Each set of maps have addressed the guidance of the majority. We will continue to try to meet that guidance.”

The Supreme Court issued its latest ruling in mid-April, but much of the 20 days allowed for new maps has passed without a meeting. Democrats have suggested Republicans are trying to run out the clock, knowing that a three-judge federal court panel has already indicated it will impose the third set of maps passed by the commission — and struck down by the court — if the impasse is not resolved by May 28.

The court has also indicated that it would set an Aug. 2 date for a second primary election for state representative and senator races if the General Assembly does not set a date sooner. Tuesday’s primary went on without those races given the uncertainty over district lines.