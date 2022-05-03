ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green's Needham scores invite to Raiders minicamp

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
BOWLING GREEN — Nate Needham will have his shot at pro football with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Bowling Green State University place-kicker has earned an invite to join Las Vegas’ minicamp, after surging among college football kickers last season.

Needham was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America after turning in a career-defining year for the Falcons.

Needham was Bowling Green’s Mr. Automatic in converting 19 of 20 field goal attempts. He made 12 of 13 from 40-plus yards and converted on both tries from 50-plus yards.

He was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is awarded annually to college football’s best place-kicker. The award went to Michigan’s Jake Moody.

Needham was fourth in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision with a 95 percent success rate on kicks. He was a flawless 15-for-15 entering the Falcons’ season finale against Ohio. He made 4 of 5 tries and outscored the Bobcats by himself in the Falcons’ 21-10 win.

He converted 11 of 13 kicks at BGSU’s pro day in March. Included in that was a make from 60 yards and a miss from 60. Four teams watched him kick: Cleveland, Houston, Washington, and the New York Giants.

The lone place-kicker on Las Vegas’ depth chart is Daniel Carlson. A fifth-round draft pick of Minnesota in 2018, Carlson converted 40 of 43 field goals with a longest make from 56 yards for the Raiders last season. He made all four field goal tries in the postseason.

IN THIS ARTICLE
