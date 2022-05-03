ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Windsor Castle imposter ‘posed as American friend of Prince Harry’s to blag free pub meal’ before entering barracks

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hocNX_0fS6KIQt00

A FAKE priest who was allowed into Army barracks by soldiers who protect the Queen earlier tried to bluff a pub landlord to get a free meal by posing as Prince Harry's American pal.

The imposter - wearing a vicar's dog collar - conned Coldstream Guards near Windsor Castle and managed to spend the night at Victoria Barracks after reportedly trying to blag a dinner on the house at a pub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRd7r_0fS6KIQt00
The imposter earlier posed as a pal of Prince Harry Credit: Getty - Pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieXJq_0fS6KIQt00
Windsor Castle suffered a huge security breach last week Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xf96X_0fS6KIQt00
The Queen inspects the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in 2012 Credit: Getty

But despite soldiers being fooled, a savvy pub landlord saw straight through the fake persona when he tried to nab a free meal, reports The Telegraph.

He told the boss at The Prince Harry pub in Windsor that he was a pal of the Duke of Sussex from the US - but was told to jog on.

The landlord told the outlet the imposter had been hanging around the area for a few days ahead of the barracks incident.

He said the man came in last Monday with a collar on, claiming to be a priest as he tucked into a fish and chip dinner, washed down with two cups of two.

The landlord told the outlet: "He said ‘Prince Harry is a friend of mine and when I was here last year in 2021, I had to go back to the States to sort stuff out, and Prince Harry and Princess Markle said whenever I was in Windsor, I could come into The Prince Harry pub and have lunch and they’ll sort it out’.

“Needless to say, I just said ‘no’. I knew it was a con, so I wasn’t that interested."

He said when he saw news of the major security blunder, he "just started laughing".

"I think he was just out to see what he could get," he added.

The following day, he turned up at the gates claiming to be a priest and a friend of the padre to the Coldstream Guards there.

The Sun exclusively revealed how the fake was not rumbled even after telling officers he had trained as an ejector seat test pilot — and had received transplants of internal organs resistant to G-forces.

He also bragged of having received a medal for bravery in the Iraq War.

Astonishingly, soldiers had allowed him in to Victoria Barracks — yards from Windsor Castle — without showing any ID or credentials.

The intruder spun more tall tales as he spent the night in the officers’ mess.

But while suspicions grew, he was still given a bed for the night last Tuesday.

Sources said the alarm was finally raised next morning after he had eaten breakfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2A8S_0fS6KIQt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKSzA_0fS6KIQt00

Cops escorted him from the premises a couple of hours before the Queen — who had spent Easter at Sandringham — returned to Windsor.

The Ministry of Defence has launched an urgent investigation into the security breach ahead of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle rocks stylish summer shorts to cheer on Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex put on a stylish display to cheer on her husband Prince Harry during a friendly game of polo on Saturday. Meghan rocked a pair of black summer shorts for the outing at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, which she teamed with a relaxed white blazer and Chanel flats, and accessorised with a pair of oversized Valentino sunglasses. Her blazer looked almost identical to the Valentino one she wore with matching straight-leg trousers to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince William was ‘appalled’ by Queen Elizabeth's Christmas photo snub of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: book

Prince William was said to be "appalled" after Queen Elizabeth II removed a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from her desk ahead of her annual Christmas broadcast. The claim was made by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband To Allow Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Rejoin The Royal Family? Duke Writes Heartfelt Message For 'Courageous Troop's On 2022 Anzac Day

Prince Charles has reportedly been reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this month after the Sussex couple dropped by Windsor Castle to visit Queen Elizabeth. Reports have it that the Prince of Wales has not been on speaking terms with his youngest son since the infamous Megxit in January 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Duchess Kate's unusual sleeping arrangements revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton live at Kensington Palace in London along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's nothing like an ordinary house with grand décor and plenty of rooms – and what's even more unusual is the royal couple's sleeping arrangements.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#American
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

What Prince William said to Kate Middleton at the altar on their wedding day

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29, 2011 in a beautiful ceremony that was watched by well-wishers from around the globe. One of the aspects of the ceremony that riveted royal fans was the couple’s tender exchange of words and glances after Kate walked down the aisle in her flowing Alexander McQueen gown.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy