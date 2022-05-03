Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Record breaking high temperatures of 101 to 106 degrees are expected. * WHERE...North of a line from San Angelo to Brownwood, including the Concho Valley and Big Country. * WHEN...Today until 9 PM CDT this evening, then again Sunday from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Record-breaking heat will be a significant hazard for anyone attending outdoor gatherings, such as graduations or sporting events.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO