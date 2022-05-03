ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the First Formula One Miami Grand Prix Online (And Get Last-Minute Tickets)

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

This weekend marks the first time that Formula One cars will be speeding through the Magic City. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix (sponsored by Crypto.com) takes place from May 6 to 8 at the Miami International Autodrome, which has a 5.412-kilometer circuit and 19 corners to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

At 124 points and five podiums combined this season, Monaco’s Charles Leclerc and Spain’s Carlos Sainz Jr. are pairing up for Ferrari, while Netherland’s Max Verstappen (F1’s defending champ and the youngest race winner) and Mexico’s Sergio Perez are driving for Red Bull with 113 points and four podiums between them.

Fans are eager to see favorites Leclerc and Verstappen (who each have two wins) go bumper to bumper in Sunday’s race, and others to watch on the track include seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Guanyu Zhou (China’s first F1 driver).

Whether you’re cheering for top four teams Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes or McLaren, or Netflix’s must-watch Drive to Survive series has inspired you to catch more motorsports, you can watch all of the F1 races from home, with or without cable. Here’s how to livestream every lap of Formula 1 in Miami, plus find out the race schedule and more.

Miami Grand Prix 2022: Race Dates, Times

The F1 Miami Grand Prix is from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8. Check out the schedule below, including the dates and times of practices and qualifying races. See the full schedule here .

Friday, May 6

Practice 1 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT/2:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET

Practice 2 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. PT/5:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 7

Practice 3 10 to 11 a.m. PT/1 to 2 p.m. ET

Qualifying Race 1 to 2 p.m. PT/4 to 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 8

Grand Prix Race 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. PT/3:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2022 Online and on TV

F1 races are being broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN 2 in the U.S. If you want to cut the cord, you can livestream the races on F1 TV or a live TV streaming service using smart television or devices such as Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast or Roku. See which streamers let you watch F1 below.

DirecTV Stream

Price: $70 and up monthly

Watch ESPN and many other sports channels on DirecTV Stream , which says it offers more regional sports networks and live local sports than other streaming TV services. The Entertainment package ($70 monthly) offers more than 65 other channels, while other plans offer 90 to 140 channels for $84 to $140 per month. New subscribers will get $30 off their first three months when they sign up by April 30.

DirecTV Stream Subscription

$70 and up monthly


Buy now

Express VPN

Price: $13 per month, $10 monthly for a six-month plan or $6.67 per month with a 12-month plan (three extra months free)

Some streaming TV and video-on-demand (SVOD) services limit access to content depending on your location. If you want to watch F1 races from your streaming service while you’re out of the U.S., a virtual private network (VPN) lets you access your accounts by logging in legally and securely to servers in foreign countries. ExpressVPN lets you log into its high-speed servers across 94 countries while keeping your personal data secure and private. Learn more here .

ExpressVPN

$7 to $13 monthly


Buy now

F1 TV

Price: $3 to $10 monthly or $27 to $80 annually

Racing devotees can watch all of the F1 races live with a subscription to F1 TV Pro ($10 monthly or $80 annually), which includes access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios, full race replays (including F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup replays) and race archives. If you already have cable but want to get all of the behind-the-scenes content, then the F1 TV Access plan ($3 per month or $27 per year) is a great choice for watching race replays, highlights, onboard cameras and more.

F1 TV Subscription

$27 to $80 annually


Buy now

FuboTV

Price: $70 and up monthly

Watch live Formula 1 races on ESPN with a subscription to FuboTV , which starts at $65 per month and includes access to more than 100 other news, entertainment and sports channels. Add the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone channel ($11 monthly) to get access to more content (including NBA, NCAA, NFL and MLB games). You can record TV shows, movies, games and more, and watch on your smartphone, tablet or TV. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can technically watch NBA games online for free for a week.

FuboTV Subscription

$70 and up monthly


Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

Price: $70 and up monthly

Watch ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels on-demand with a Hulu with Live TV subscription , which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ and costs $70 per month for the ad-supported option and $76 monthly for the ad-free package. The Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle also lets you watch thousands of popular TV shows, movies and original content, and you can add Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other channels for an extra monthly fee.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscription

$70 and up monthly


Buy now

Sling

Price: $35 monthly for the Orange Plan, $50 monthly for the Orange & Blue plan

Live TV streaming platform Sling ‘s Orange plan ($35 monthly) lets you stream Formula 1 racing on ESPN and ESPN2; you can also get more channels with the streamer’s Orange & Blue plan ($50 per month).

Both plans also come with other news, entertainment and sports channels, such as A&E, AMC, CNN, Food Network, Freeform, HGTV, History, Lifetime and others. You can customize your Sling TV subscription and add the Sports Extra mini-channel for an extra $11 per month. Plus, new subscribers get their first month for 50 percent off for a limited time.

Note that you’ll need to connect an HD antenna and an AirTV device if you want to watch local channels with your Sling service.

Sling TV Subscription

$35 and up monthly


Buy now

YouTube TV

Price: $65 per month; limited-time rate of $15 for your first month

For $65 per month, YouTube’s live TV streaming subscription includes ESPN and ESPN 2 for racing fans. Sports lovers can get 18 more channels (including NFL RedZone, Outside TV, Fox Soccer Plus and PokerGo+) with the YouTube TV Sports Plus add-on for an extra $11 monthly.

YouTube TV Subscription

$65 and up monthly


Buy now

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

If you happen to be in Magic City (or are planning to travel there this weekend), there’s still time to buy last-minute tickets to the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. Online ticket brokers including Seat Geek , StubHub , Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats offer single- and three-day passes for $75 to $703 and up.

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Tickets on Vivid Seats


Buy now

Click here to read the full article.

