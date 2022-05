After missing the entirety of the NBA Season, Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery. The microdiscectomy procedure will focus on a herniated disc and should alleviate the pain Simmons is feeling in his back. The Brooklyn Nets forward has had a journey this year after sitting out with the Philadelphia 76ers, being traded for James Harden, and then dealing with back pain and being unable to help the Brooklyn Nets to close out the season. Hopefully, this surgery will fix that last problem and he will be able to come back healthy next season.

