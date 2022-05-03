43 Tulsa Public Schools Locations to Receive Bike Racks; City, Tulsa Public Schools Hold Ribbon Cutting at Cooper Elementary

Today, Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, and Cooper Elementary School Principal Ginger Page hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at Cooper Elementary to mark the installation of 43 new bike racks at various Tulsa Public Schools locations.

These bike rack installations were made possible from an INCOG grant to Tulsa Public Schools for their purchase and installation.

“In Tulsa, we want to make sure every kid has safe and convenient ways to get to school, as well as accessible ways to store their bikes,” Mayor Bynum said. “I want to thank INCOG for being an incredible partner throughout this effort and various others, as well as Tulsa voters for continuing to invest in the kinds of improvements that make our kids’ route to schools safer.”

“We are so excited for the installation of bike racks at 43 school locations,” Superintendent Gist said. “These updated – and much needed – bike racks will provide a secure location for our kids to lock their bikes every day they ride to school.”

Throughout the last several years, the City of Tulsa has made safe passage to schools a priority, primarily through the passage of the Vision Tulsa sales tax package, which funded the Public Schools Safety First Initiative – a program that includes sidewalk, crosswalk and accessibility improvements at schools in the Tulsa city limits. Much of the work is completed or is underway.

Additionally in 2021, the City of Tulsa was awarded a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant through INCOG for sidewalk and ADA ramp improvements at various area schools. Matching funds for this grant came from the voter-approved Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package.