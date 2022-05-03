Police: Missing Cedar Lake woman found safe

It was reported stolen 32 years ago. Back on July 8, 1988 the owner of a 1987 Chevrolet Camaro reported to police in Indiana that his car had been stolen. After over 3 decades nobody thought the muscle car would be recovered, but a chance encounter by two fishermen on Geist Reservoir has uncovered the watery grave. It’s not the happy ending perhaps the owner had dreamed of in the past, but at least now there can be some type of closure.

