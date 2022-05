WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The impact from Friday’s tornado on the Andover community made national news. The images of homes and businesses heavily damaged or destroyed in the tornado have been spread far and wide, but the destruction wasn’t limited to city limits and not everyone impacted lives in Andover. Somewhat overlooked are people impacted who live in southeast Sedgwick County, outside of the community. A neighborhood and mobile home park off 31st Street South, experienced extensive damage from the EF-3 tornado.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO