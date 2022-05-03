ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man climbs Mount Hood and skis down in 1.5 hours, setting new records

KGW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Kuenzle started in the parking lot...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Mount Pleasant ski hill wraps up record season

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 2021-2022 ski season will be the season to beat in the years to come at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro. This year’s weather wasn’t phenomenal, General Manager Andrew Halmi said. The hill aims to open the week before Christmas and hopes to operate through St. Patrick’s Day. This year, Mother Nature initially was […]
EDINBORO, PA
1240 KLYQ

Gigantic Glacier Park Grizzly Strolls Casually Down Scenic Road

Spring has arrived in Montana. Even though the occasional snow squall might have you thinking differently. With the longer days, comes the reemergence of sleepy bears from their dens. As more and more bear sightings are being reported each day, one sighting, in particular, has been trending recently online. Video...
MONTANA STATE
KTVZ

Lots ‘o Snow On The Way

The system moving through this weekend will be a boon to the resorts that are still open and a blessing to our snow pack. Snow is expected to fall on Mt. Bachelor from this morning right through till Monday morning. During that time period the mountain could see as much as 15-25" accumulate. This will pose a challenge to those traveling in and through the mountains. Be prepared to face hazardous winter driving conditions in the Cascades through the weekend and into next week.
BEND, OR
Whiskey Riff

Young Elk Runs For Its Life Trying To Escape Wolf AND A Grizzly Bear In Banff National Park

It’s hard out here for an elk… Even in a National Park like Banff, where wildlife is so abundant, it’s not every day that you’re gonna witness an animal encounter like this. On top of that, to catch it all on video… even crazier. It might not be the best quality, and our dude is no Steven Spielberg, but amazing none the less. It starts with a shaking video as you notice something on shore on the far side of […] The post Young Elk Runs For Its Life Trying To Escape Wolf AND A Grizzly Bear In Banff National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
KPCW

Deer Valley investing in beginner ski areas, skier services for next winter

Deer Valley VP of Marketing Susie English said this season was a challenging one with a COVID-19 resurgence in January and little natural snow during the heart of the winter. Despite the challenges, she said Deer Valley had a strong year of skier visits. The resort doesn’t release skier numbers to the public, but she said a resurgence in out of town visitors bolstered numbers through the season.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy