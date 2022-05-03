WFD assists with search after police chase ends with truck in pond

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A police chase on Tuesday morning ended with a stolen pickup truck at the bottom of a lake in Sedgwick County, according to a press release by Sumner County officials.

Police say on Tuesday morning, around 1:37 a.m., Sumner County officials were involved in a pursuit that started after a vehicle refused to stop west of Oxford on Highway 160. Deputies pursued the vehicle east into Cowley County, back into Sumner County, and eventually into Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County deputies were asked to assist by using tire deflation spike strips, but the driver avoided them.

The driver went off the road in the 1200 block of E. Sand Point Cir. and drove north into a wooded area. Sumner County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Sedgwick County deputies followed the tracks to a privately-owned lake, where they found the truck submerged.

The vehicle was described as a 2004 Ford F-250, later deemed to have been stolen out of Blackwell, Oklahoma. It was removed from the lake Tuesday evening.

A dive team was sent in overnight to see if the suspect was still in the cab of the vehicle, but they did not find him. A drone was also used to check the area for any of the vehicle’s occupants but was not able to find any.

Around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews were called in to assist officers with searching the lake, providing small boats for the search.

Police presence in south Wichita (KSN Photo)

Later on Tuesday evening, a woman was found in the area. After questioning, officers determined she was in the vehicle along with three other men.

Agencies assisting in the recovery of the vehicle include the Sedgwick County Fire Department, Wichita Fire Department, and the Augusta Department of Safety Dive Team.

An investigation is still ongoing.

