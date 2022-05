FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an argument between neighbors led to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to an apartment complex near Saginaw and Thorne avenues after it was reported that shots had been […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO