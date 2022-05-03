ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OH

Wayne’s Aamil Wagner is the May PS Athlete of the Month

By Hutch Konerman
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njF2M_0fS6Dhud00

DAYTON (WDTN) – Wayne High School’s three-sport athlete Aamil Wagner is the Penn Station Athlete of the Month for May. Wagner, who will play football for Notre Dame, was also a star basketball player and shot-put athlete for the Warriors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wayne, OH
WFMJ.com

Women's Lacrosse: YSU's Clark and Lindsey named to MAC All-Tournament team

In the first-ever postseason performance in the history of the Youngstown State Women's Lacrosse program, the performance of two players stood out. Sophomore Attack Erin Clark, and Sophomore Midfielder Aryss Lindsey have been named to the Mid-American Conference's All-Tournament team following their performances in the Penguins semi-final loss to Robert Morris Thursday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayne High School#Notre Dame#Warriors#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Semi and 3 cars collide on I-75 NB

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Four vehicles collided Friday morning, leaving one person injured, police say. According to the Moraine Police Department, a semi-trailer and three other cars crashed by the crossing of I-75 North and South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 8:48 am. One person was taken to a local hospital after they received minor […]
MORAINE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Woman dead after Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am. When […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a shooting victim showed up at Dayton Children’s Hospital just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim said they had been shot by the intersection […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy