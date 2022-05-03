Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Loup Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Loup, northeastern Custer and southeastern Blaine Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brewster to 10 miles north of Victoria Springs State Recreation Area to near Anselmo. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Taylor, Sargent, Comstock, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Round Valley, Walworth, Wescott, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Big Oak Canyon, Almeria, Nunda Shoal Campground, Divide Hill and Gates. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 107 and 132. Highway 2 between mile markers 252 and 257. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
