Terrence Shannon Jr. officially added to Illini roster

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sometimes things in life come full circle. That’s the case for Illinois basketball’s newest player. Terrence Shannon Jr. was officially added to the roster for next season on Monday, after announcing his commitment last week.

The Texas Tech transfer was recruited by Illini head coach Brad Underwood out of high school, officially visiting campus in 2018 before picking the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing averaged 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in three seasons in Lubbock.

Now the Chicago native is returning to his home state, where he will bring versatility, experience and scoring to the team, three things that are needed with a new look lineup after losing all five starters from last year’s 23-10 team.

“Terrence is a guy that we know very well. It’s been fun to watch him develop and go through his career. He visited here out of high school. He’s a very, very versatile player. He fits everything that we do. I’m excited about his athleticism. We’re talking about one of the elite athletes in America.”

Shannon Jr. has up to two years of eligibility with the Illini, who still have multiple scholarships open for next season.

