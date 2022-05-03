ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radar speed signs placed on Route 64 in wake of deadly crashes

By Rian Bossler
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Speed display boards have been placed along Route 64 in Walker Township following several deadly crashes.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two radar controlled displays in an effort to remind drivers of the 55 mile per hour speed limit and help deter speeding.

One board was placed between Heartwood Street and Marie Lane facing northbound traffic. The second was placed between Crust Road and Snydertown Road facing southbound traffic. Both are expected to remain on the roadway for four weeks.

Two identified in fatal Route 64 crash

This comes after two people were killed on Route 64 in a head-on crash on April 27. PennDOT says aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding are among the leading causes of crashes and deaths in the state.

