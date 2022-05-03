ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaver THE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WOWK 13 News

Justice issues ‘State of Preparedness’ for severe weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties due to potential flooding throughout the upcoming weekend. The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to get ready to respond ahead of potential significant rainfall in case they need to mobilize […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Marshall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY AND WESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
DAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to approach Stateline Road north of the river gauge. At 29.0 feet, Stateline Road is flooded north of the river gauge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:16 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 28.4 Sat 9pm 28.4 26.9 18.7
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 7% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 7% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Chinati Mountains and Central Brewster County. * TIMING...From 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. Target Area: Southern Clark County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 ABOVE 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 7% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 7% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 2 percent. * RFTI...7 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 AM tonight to 9 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 AM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR SUNDAY .A strong southwest flow on Sunday will combine with a surface low developing along the Front Range of the Southern Rockies. These two conditions will lead to very windy conditions for southern New Mexico and far west Texas. The strong winds and dangerously low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Sunday afternoon. Like Saturday, min RH will dip below 8% during the afternoon and evening hours, followed by very poor overnight recoveries. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * WIND...25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger winds with gusts to 55 mph on Sunday. * HUMIDITY...3 to 8% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Loup Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Loup, northeastern Custer and southeastern Blaine Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brewster to 10 miles north of Victoria Springs State Recreation Area to near Anselmo. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Taylor, Sargent, Comstock, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Round Valley, Walworth, Wescott, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Big Oak Canyon, Almeria, Nunda Shoal Campground, Divide Hill and Gates. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 107 and 132. Highway 2 between mile markers 252 and 257. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, coastal Worcester County. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County Areas of dust will continue across portions of southern Lander and Eureka counties An area of dust from the Carson sink has come across southern Lander and Eureka counties this evening. Remote sensors at the Austin Airport is showing a visibility of 3 miles and the dust is moving in an easterly direction. Portions of US Highway 50 from Austin east to Eureka may be affected by the dust, causing rapid reductions to visibility of two miles or less. If traveling along US Highway 50 tonight, please be aware that rapid reductions in visibility are possible. Use low beams if necessary, and take it slow. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 ABOVE 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area below 7500 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

