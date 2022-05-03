ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Illinois AG files lawsuit against Lily Lake gas station owner over fuel spill

By Dana Rebik
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sbtmh_0fS6CWG900

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — The owner of a rural Kane County gas station faces legal action from the state after an environmental spill.

Attorney Ted Meyers says his client Joseph Lazar, of Hampshire, has already paid nearly a million dollars worth of clean-up following the April 6 gas spill. Still, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is moving forward with a lawsuit.

“He wanted to make his tanks better. He’s guilty of trying to make things better,” attorney Ted Meyers told WGN News.

At the corner of Rt. 64 and Rt. 47 in Lily Lake sits a gaping hole in the parking lot of the Shell gas station. Lazar hired a contractor, Crown Tank, to replace service line pipes to seven underground gas tanks.

Keeping the peace while keeping her faith, Muslim officer breaking barriers

An excavator dug trenches, which were left open for 10 days.

“A terrible rainstorm hit, the water runs into the trench, and lifts the tank up from below as the water rises,” Meyers said. “The tanks then got crushed.”

Three tanks leaked 8,000 gallons of gasoline into a ditch, mixing with rainwater that traveled under Rt. 64 into a five-acre wetlands area and tributary that flows into nearby Ferson Creek.

Originally an environment engineer, Jessica Mino is now the Kane County Program Director for the Conservation Foundation. She says the large spill could potentially be harmful to the surrounding environments.

“We want to make sure we’re protecting the wetlands to the best of our ability,” Mino said. “There is a lot of biodiversity kept in those areas that has a limited amount of habitat.”

Meyers said his client has been working with an environmental consultant to clean up the spill, removing contaminated soil and water. All gas tanks have also been removed from the site.

“What Mr. Lazar did was everything they asked to be done,” Meyers said. “He did it immediately.”

But last week, the AG’s office filed a lawsuit.

East Dundee first smaller Chicago suburb to pass streaming tax

“They start off with substantial danger to the environment, count one, contaminating water, open dumping of waste resulting in deposition of waste in standing or flowing waters,” Meyer said.

The lawsuit requires the owner to investigate the cause of the release and thoroughly remediate contamination.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said:

“The actions of the station owner and operator resulted in widespread contamination to area property, including a large wetland, and full extent of area contamination is not yet fully known. This lawsuit is necessary to ensure the defendants complete appropriate remediation and restoration to remove and address environmental impacts while protecting area residents.”

Mino said long-term monitoring in place would be a good thing.

“With wetlands and tributaries, there’s a lot of inner connectedness in our environmental systems,” she said. “We want to make sure it is actually contained and properly treated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
TINLEY PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Government
City
Hampshire, IL
City
Chicago, IL
County
Kane County, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
Kane County, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Government
City
East Dundee, IL
Local
Illinois Business
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Illinois Attorney General#Water Rights#Shell Gas#Illinois Ag#Muslim#The Kane County Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WGN News

Video captures man being shot during Lincoln Park armed robbery

CHICAGO — Graphic surveillance video captured a man being shot multiple times in one of two separate armed robbery incidents in Lincoln Park. DePaul University sent out a public safety alert Friday notifying students and faculty of both armed robberies — one happening on campus and the other off campus. The first incident happened around […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Celebration of life held Tuesday for WGN-TV icon Merri Dee

CHICAGO — A celebration of life and memorial service was held Tuesday in honor of WGN-TV icon Merri Dee. Dee passed away on March 16 at the age of 85. She was a local television star with 43 years in Chicago broadcasting, nearly all of them spent at WGN. She was on-air from 1972-1983 and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy