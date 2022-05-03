ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATE: I-41 reopened in Outagamie Co., police investigating

By Cora Seibt, Indiana Schilz, Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash that closed I-41 near Appleton for nearly eight hours is under investigation by the police as multiple people required medical attention. According to officials, I-41 northbound reopened around 2 a.m. The original incident happened close to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The Appleton...

IN THIS ARTICLE
