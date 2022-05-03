ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC airport’s new restaurants, retail stores announced

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With Salt Lake City International Airport entering phase two of redevelopment, a slew of new restaurants and retail shops were announced on Tuesday.

When selecting Phase 2 concessions, the airport wanted a mix of local, regional, and national choices, while taking into consideration pricing, hours of operation, and service standards. When the first phase of The New SLC opened, all concessions began offering street pricing, which is a requirement for Phase 2 as well, a press release states.

“Passengers have given the Phase 1 concessions four-star reviews,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “We expect Phase 2 selections to be just as popular.”

The concession operators selected are HG SLC Retailers JV, HMSHost, Marshall Retail Group, OHM Concession Group, Paradies Lagar dère, Millcreek Coffee Roasters, Minute Suites, and SLC Hospitality Partners.

A look inside Utah’s most expensive home

These are the brands they will be operating:

Food and Beverage

-Local coffee companies: Millcreek Coffee Roasters and Hugo Coffee.

-Full-service restaurants (with alcohol service): Red Rock Brewery and P.F. Chang’s.

-Local quick-serve: Blue Iguana, Rockwell’s Ice Cream, and Vessel Kitchen.

-National quick-serve: Auntie Anne’s, Burger King, Jimmy John’s, and Wow Bao.

-Specialty serve: Protein Bar and Kitchen (healthy protein-filled dishes)

Specialty Retail, News and Gift, and Service

-The Atrium, which is a specialty retail concept that features brands such as Build-A-Bear, Brookstone, Herschel Supply Co., and Sunglass Hut.

-Hudson Nonstop and a Hudson travel convenience store.

-Minute Suites, which is a unique concept where passengers can rent out a private room for a quiet escape.

-SLC Public Market, is a convenience and local specialty store with a theme based around Salt Lake’s Farmer’s Market.

-Utah Jazz Pro Shop.

The New SLC Phase 2 has been designed for 19 retail and restaurant spaces totaling 23,873 sq. ft.

Phase 2 encompasses a 22-gate extension of Concourse A to the east. The first four Delta Air Lines gates will open in spring 2023, followed by 18 Delta gates in fall 2023. Phase 2 concessions are slated to open in fall 2023.

