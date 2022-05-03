ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

McCarthy defends SCOTUS regarding draft opinion leak

By Miabelle Salzano
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said the Supreme Court draft opinion leak Monday, which suggested the justices would overturn Roe v. Wade, was an attempt to damage the court.

McCarthy released a joint statement Tuesday with Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

“This clearly coordinated campaign to intimidate and obstruct the Justices of the United States Supreme Court, and its independence in our political system, from upholding the Constitution must be immediately investigated by the court,” the statement read.

Draft ruling shows Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: report

The statement reiterated that House Republicans were committed to “upholding the sanctity of life.”

“We will continue to fight to be a voice for the truly voiceless. There is nothing more special, extraordinary, and worth fighting for than the miracle of life,” the statement said.

“We pray for the resolve of our Justices and for a decision that protects our most basic and precious right, the right to life.”

Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement regarding the draft opinion stating he was “furious” about its implications to withdraw federal oversight over abortion procedures and give each state the right to decide.

Newsom ‘furious’ about SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft opinion

The Supreme Court Chief Justice also released a statement confirming the validity of the leaked document . He added circulating draft opinions is a common practice and does not represent a decision by the court or a final opinion by any of the justices.

