Mom, grandma charged with murder in death of child in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WPSA) – A mother and grandmother were charged with murder after a child’s body was found inside a hotel room Monday afternoon.
According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Crowell Road in West Asheville at about 3:10 p.m. for a welfare check.Zoo Knoxville announces death of chimpanzee
When officers entered the room, they found a 3-year-old boy dead on the floor, according to the police department.
Police arrested Chantarica Nasha Matthews, 29, of Gastonia, and Inga Torrence Matthews, 50, of Gastonia, on the scene.
Investigators said the child appeared to be extremely malnourished.
Both women were charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse and concealment of death.
They are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center. Each has a $95,000 bond on the felony child abuse and concealment of death charge and no bond on the first-degree murder charge.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0