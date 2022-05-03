ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

USDA invests in Southwick watershed projects

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROt0A_0fS6Aw5L00

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Southwick has been allocated the funds needed in order to establish a solution for a flooding problem during large storms.

More than $1M distributed for local food and shelters

The focus is around Congamond Lake in Hampden County, Massachusetts. Due to problems with sedimentation, the two outlets of the lake cannot be addressed with simple routine maintenance.

Tom Vilsack, Agriculture Secretary, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will invest $420 million in 132 projects in 31 states, including a $6.4 million investment in four projects in Massachusetts. Southwick is one of these projects.

Dan Wright, State Conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our infrastructure, create good-paying jobs and build new economic opportunity here in Massachusetts. Our watershed programs help communities rebuild after natural disasters and prepare for future events. These projects exemplify why this historic investment in our watersheds was needed and the adeptness of our agency to act swiftly.”

Watershed protection, public fish and wildlife, water quality management, and public recreation are other purposes of the project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Southwick, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Hampden County, MA
Government
City
Southwick, MA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watershed#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Nrcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy