USDA invests in Southwick watershed projects

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Southwick has been allocated the funds needed in order to establish a solution for a flooding problem during large storms.

The focus is around Congamond Lake in Hampden County, Massachusetts. Due to problems with sedimentation, the two outlets of the lake cannot be addressed with simple routine maintenance.

Tom Vilsack, Agriculture Secretary, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will invest $420 million in 132 projects in 31 states, including a $6.4 million investment in four projects in Massachusetts. Southwick is one of these projects.

Dan Wright, State Conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our infrastructure, create good-paying jobs and build new economic opportunity here in Massachusetts. Our watershed programs help communities rebuild after natural disasters and prepare for future events. These projects exemplify why this historic investment in our watersheds was needed and the adeptness of our agency to act swiftly.”

Watershed protection, public fish and wildlife, water quality management, and public recreation are other purposes of the project.

