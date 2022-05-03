ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Mother, 2-year-old daughter killed in head-on crash in Fresno County, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 4 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a mother and her young daughter as two of the victims killed in a fatal car crash near Coalinga on Monday. A third person killed in the crash has not yet been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Natalie Shepherd and her two-year-old daughter Savanah Fagundes were killed in a car crash near State Route 33 and Sutter Avenue.

Around 2:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called out to the area after it was reported the truck Shepherd was driving had been involved in a head-on crash with a van. Following the crash, officials say the truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say Shepherd and Fagundes were killed in the crash, along with one person in the van.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

