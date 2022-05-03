ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man convicted of 1978 police officer murder could soon be released

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2G18_0fS6Aaub00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man convicted of fatally shooting a San Diego police officer in 1978 could be released from prison in the near future after a judge granted his petition challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reversal of his parole.

Jesus Cecena was convicted of killing Officer Archie Buggs, 30, who was shot four times after he stopped a car driven by Cecena in the Skyline neighborhood.

Cecena, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was initially sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but the sentence was reduced to a seven-years-to-life term in 1982 due to him being underage at the time of the shooting.

SDPD renames substation after fallen officer Archie Buggs

Cecena, now 61, has been granted parole five times since 2014, but each time California’s governor has reversed the parole grant, with Newsom most recently reversing the parole board’s decision in 2020.

In the 2020 decision, Newsom cited Cecena’s gang motivations as a major factor in his decision, writing “Mr. Cecena still is unwilling to acknowledge the underlying or causative factors that are in evidence, specifically that he belonged to a gang where killing a peace officer was seen as an ultimate goal, that a more senior and respected gang member handed him a firearm so he could kill Officer Buggs, and that killing Officer Buggs was a way for Mr. Cecena to gain more respect and power within his gang. Mr. Cecena has additional work to do in this area before he can be safely released.”

Last month, San Diego Superior Court Judge David Gill granted a petition filed by Cecena that challenged the governor’s order. With that legal victory, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which opposes Cecena’s release, says he could be freed from custody sometime in the next month if the decision is not appealed.

Newsom reverses parole decision for SDPD cop killer

“Cecena has refused to acknowledge both his true motivation for this horrific murder and the enhanced status he sought in his gang by committing this crime,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement released Tuesday. “The Superior Court decision did not give weight to these important factors and consequently reached an erroneous conclusion. I am urging Gov. Newsom to authorize the Attorney General to appeal the court’s decision based on the serious concerns about Cecena’s suitability that the governor relied on in reversing the grant of parole in his October 2020 letter.”

The DA’s Office alleges that while incarcerated, Cecena has displayed an “unstable social history,” in which he’s received “more than 10 violation reports for misconduct while in prison.”

Stephan added, “Without accepting full responsibility for the true nature of this crime, he continues to present a clear and unacceptable danger to our community. It is important to pause on the gravity of this case that fortunately remains a rare occurrence where a police officer on duty, in uniform, and with a marked patrol car is shot and executed while he is on the ground.

“The cold-blooded murder of San Diego Police Officer Archie Buggs devastated his family, his department, and our community. The very nature of the crime was not only callous, but inexplicably senseless, and it demonstrated a total disregard for human life and disdain for those in a position of authority.”

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 6

Im Rick James bitch
4d ago

I don’t always agree with the law but this man should NEVER be released from prison!!!

Reply(1)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Gavin Newsom
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Sdpd
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

High profile murderer in trouble again while behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two high-profile murders is in trouble again. This time, Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing another inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center allegedly out of revenge for the death of his half-brother. Izaiah Garcia, 21, is currently awaiting sentencing for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KGET

Man convicted of murder over neighborhood speeding dispute

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man guilty of the murder of a 19-year-old man related to a Lamont neighborhood dispute over speeding, the District Attorney’s office said. Juan Pablo Gonzalez Ambriz, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of premeditated attempted murder with an assault […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy