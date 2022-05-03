ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Police identify cyclist, driver involved in fatal Portland crash

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have released the identity of the cyclist who died following a collision Saturday evening in downtown Portland, as well as the driver of the vehicle. Christina Holt, 44,...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Crash on I-295 in Maine

A 47-year-old man died after driving his motorcycle the wrong way and crashing into another car on Interstate 295 in Maine on Sunday night. John Rivard, of Lewiston, was pronounced dead on scene. Maine State Police said Rivard was driving north in the southbound lanes when he struck another car head on around 8 p.m.
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Dead Following Early Tuesday Morning Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 26 year old Maine man is dead following an early Tuesday morning crash. Just after 12 AM on Tuesday morning, the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 191 in Meddybemps. At the...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bridge connecting Maine, New Hampshire closes due to incident Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Piscataqua River Bridge was closed Thursday morning as law enforcement officials responded to an incident involving an individual on the northbound side of the bridge. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine that troopers took the person into protective custody...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Accidents
Local
Maine Accidents
Westbrook, ME
Accidents
City
Westbrook, ME
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Westbrook, ME
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Downtown Portland#Traffic Accident#Maine Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WMUR.com

Former police officer sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in fatal crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former Londonderry police officer was sentenced 10 to 20 years in New Hampshire state prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman. Tyler Berry addressed the family of Sierra Croteau in court Friday and said he took full responsibility for...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
WCAX

Police ask public for help identifying woman found dead in NH

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack River in New Hampshire. Her body was found on April 28 in Bow. Police have released an artist’s rendering of the woman. She’s described as 30-40 years old,...
BOW, NH
WMTW

Man in protective custody after incident on bridge between Maine and NH

KITTERY, Maine — The Piscataqua River Bridge carrying Interstate 95 between Kittery and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has reopened in both directions. The Maine State Police were called to an incident involving a man on the northbound side of the Piscataqua Bridge Thursday morning. Officials say the man was experiencing...
KITTERY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy