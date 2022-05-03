ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utahns encouraged to hold off on new landscaping

By Kade Garner
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQSZa_0fS69HKe00

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah’s housing market continues to boom while the drought continues to get worse, Utahns are being asked to delay putting in new landscaping. In particular, turf in the form of sod and grass seed.

“I think it’s important to understand the situation that we’re in,” Pineview Water Systems General Manager Ben Quick told ABC4. “This is eight out of 10 years of drought conditions.”

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 2022 (to date) is the fourth driest year in Utah over the last 128 years. In that same time period, this past March was the 32 nd driest. According to NIDIS, the drought affects 2.8 million people in the Beehive State.

“Currently, about 100 percent of the state is currently suffering from severe drought or worse,” Quick stated. At this time, all Utahns are encouraged to delay putting in new landscaping. Particularly turf in the form of sod and grass seed. This, Quick explained, is because new grass needs an incredible amount of water before it becomes well established, and therefore, drought-resistant. He added, “Grass seed takes substantially more water than just keeping established turf alive, and this is a year where we don’t have enough water to use substantially more on anything.”

A look inside Utah’s most expensive home

Water providers do say those who need to plant turf should wait until about September. The cooler temperatures and late summer storms often help reduce the volume of water needed to successfully grow new grass.

Many cities across Utah require homes and businesses to maintain a specific amount of turf on their property. However, during the drought, many of these cities are putting those requirements on hold. During this spring and summer, water providers (and cities like Ogden) are asking for properties with new construction to follow this guidance as well.

Ogden City Water Utilities Manager Brady Herd added, “As a state, we’ve just kind of gravitated that way towards turf and sod in a sense because it’s easier and it does help some of the curb appeal. However, we also just need to remind ourselves that we are in a drier state in comparison to the rest of the nation.”

Many cities in northern Utah, like Layton, have responded to the drought and updated city codes to limit the amount of turf allowed on multi-family and commercial properties.

“It’s also an opportunity to look at, you know, are there areas in your yard where you’re just not using the grass where something more drought resilient can come and be a part of your landscape and still provide that aesthetics appeal, that curb appeal, that everybody is looking for,” stated Weber Basin Water Conservancy District Assistant General Manager Jon Parry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 9

Jake Longson
4d ago

The days of green lush lawn is over in Utah. Want to save water and money xeriscape and drought resistant plants. Look to Arizona and Nevada (Las Vegas).

Reply(1)
2
Related
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Ghost towns of Utah

(ABC4) – According to Visit Utah, every ghost town has a story to tell. They are often reminders of long forgotten dreams, hopes, struggles and gradual decline. Utah is home to more than 100 ghost towns. One of the most famous is Grafton, which is located just outside of Zion National Park. Grafton is most […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Government
City
Layton, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Ogden, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
ABC4

Xeriscaping: A drought-resistant landscape

UTAH (ABC4) – Xeriscaping, a style of landscape design requiring little or no irrigation or other maintenance, which is typically used in arid regions, is something to strongly consider as drought continues to plague the state. It’s a big way to save water right outside your front door, and with it already being another dry […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Grass#Water Utilities#Utahns#Pineview Water Systems#Nidis
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy