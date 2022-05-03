ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Incoming storms bring flooding concerns Wednesday and Thursday

By Jessica Schaer
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hA8oD_0fS68J3t00

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Anywhere from 1-4 inches is possible with incoming storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Showers and storms are expected as early as late Wednesday morning, with a very small chance for severe storms in northeast Oklahoma under a SLIGHT risk.

The bulk of the severe weather will be in central Oklahoma down to northern Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bfc3q_0fS68J3t00

Severe storms are expected Thursday afternoon as well, but mainly to the cities east of us like Branson, Rolla, and West Plains.

Those places are under an ENHANCED RISK, will a swath of the Four State Region in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas is under a SLIGHT risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXEh5_0fS68J3t00

You can keep track of all the weather on our Interactive Radar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

