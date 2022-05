BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – When Upshur County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make. Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO