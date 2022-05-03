WFISD summer meals to begin soon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On May 6, Witchita Falls ISD and Chartwells K12 are taking a day to thank school food-service workers.

Executive Chef Carrie Richardson shared a little bit about a special day approaching as well as a plan to make sure all kids have access to a free meal, once school is out.

Lunchroom workers provide healthy meals to children in school on a daily basis.

School Lunch Hero Day is a national program to recognize men and women who work in lunchrooms.

“They’re quite literally feeding our future. It is extremely important for us to make sure all of our students get fed healthy food”, Richardson said.

School Lunch Hero Day is just one way to say thank you.

“So this is our 10th year and it’s really a chance for us to celebrate our front-line workers and all of our kitchen associates that work hard to feed all of the children and this community”, said Richardson.

Richardson said sometimes lunchroom workers can serve up 10-20 thousand meals a day.

And with summer approaching, Chartwells k12 has come up with a way for children to continuously have access to these meals

“These students need those vitamins, minerals, and nutritious elements in their day to be successful”, said Richardson.

Summer meals are free for any child under the age of 18.

“If a student is just in the neighborhood and they want to come into the cafeteria, they can just come on in and have lunch with us”, Richardson said.

