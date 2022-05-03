ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police looking for suspect after Anthem man shot while recording car drifting video

By David Caltabiano
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Anthem man is recovering from injuries after being shot while recording his friend drifting in a dead-end outside of a gated community near I-17 and Dove Valley Road. It happened on Friday night just before midnight. The shooting was caught on camera, and the aftermath of...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 14

IS RA EL ect
3d ago

I called police to Anthem at 2:00 AM about an unrelated incident and it took them 45 minutes to arrive. They claimed they all came from this incident.

Reply
2
alek
3d ago

If it only took 3 minutes of drifting before he got shot that tells me they’ve done this more than once in the same spot and the shooter lives nearby and got fed up with them drifting around his neighborhood.

Reply
2
Frank Castro
4d ago

guess people got tired of you disturbing the peace.

Reply
11
KTAR.com

Shooting victim found dead in driveway outside Phoenix home

PHOENIX – Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting victim was found dead in a Phoenix driveway on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The man was on the ground in front of a home near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in the Maryvale neighborhood when officers responded to the scene at 12:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Anthem, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
thesource.com

Kevin Samuels Police Report Reveals He Was With 32-Year-Old Nurse Before He Died

Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man’s remains found before couple sentenced for his death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man who has been missing since 2019 were recovered several months before a married couple were sentenced on charges related to his homicide. Tucson police announced they had found the body of 72-year-old Tucson resident and military veteran Frank Bligh...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
12 News

Valley mom gunned down while standing in line for food with son

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help locating a person who shot and killed a 32-year-old woman in Phoenix Wednesday night. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Pima Road about a person shot at around 8 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found Martha A. Alejo suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
PHOENIX, AZ
MotorAuthority

Police now using the Grappler Police Bumper to end car chases

Police used the Grappler Police Bumper to end a car chase in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a report from a local Fox News affiliate. Three unmarked cars pursued a target vehicle, with one using the Grappler to stop the perp, according to a video clip from the report posted on Twitter.
PHOENIX, AZ

