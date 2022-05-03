ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MiLB announces Aviators will host Triple-A Triple Championship weekend

By Bronson Christian
 4 days ago
Minor League Baseball announced that the Aviators will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend.

The game weekend will be from September 30 to October 2 at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

MiLB reports the three-game series will begin with the division winners of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League squaring off for the league championship on Sept. 30 at 7:05 p.m.

The final winner will be determined after the two champions face off on Oct. 2 planned at 4:05 p.m.

MiLB reports the National Championship team will receive a cash prize to split among their players.

