Protesters rally at Barclays Center over outrage to leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade case

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Hundreds of protesters rallied at the Barclays Center to voice their frustration over the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court states that the landmark case that legalized abortion could be overturned as early as next month. The historic case from 1973 legalized abortions nationwide.

Advocates are worried that if the decision is overturned it could lead to abortion bans in nearly half the states nationwide.

"I was so angry, I went back-and-forth between anger and just grief back-and-forth, I'm so mad," says Mary Bruccoli, of Windsor Terrace.

The draft, obtained by Politico, stated that there is no constitutional right to abortion and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate abortion.

"If women are going to have an equal say in this country, we need to have control of our bodies it's that simple," says Bruccoli.

Anya Tetzeli and Mari Tetzeli, of Brooklyn Heights, are mother and daughter. They say in order to be heard you need to fight and show up.

"For me as a mom I had to come out because I want her to keep coming out and you have to show up," says Mari Tetzeli.

The court is expected to make a ruling before its term ends in late June or early July.

ALERT CENTER: Plane's wing breaks off during extreme turbulence

Travelers lived some scary moments after part of a plane's wing broke off during extreme turbulence. The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened Thursday on an American Airlines jet headed from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth. Crew members noticed after diverting and safely landing in Birmingham. A passenger says most of...
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

