COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amid reports of a bombshell draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Ohio’s Attorney General is now weighing in. “However you feel about the question of abortion, Roe v. Wade is a horrible constitutional law decision,” Yost said. “More than likely this becomes a state-by-state issue. That is important. The idea of federalism is that one state doesn’t run another state. If one of our states has a terrible policy idea and implements it the rest of the country doesn’t pay for the bad idea. If one state comes up with a great idea and passes a law federalism says hey look what worked over there in that state. Let’s do that too. It is a safety valve for all of us to be able to live together with our different views. Our different values. It’s worked for over 240 years."

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO