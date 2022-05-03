ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3716 N Racine Avenue #2

bhhschicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis nicely updated unit was renovated in 2018 with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with laundry in the unit. This unit has lots of windows, receives lots of natural sunlight, and has...

www.bhhschicago.com

FingerLakes1.com

Deadlines to apply for $1,000 payments and $150 gas cards

Two major cities have started programs to ease the financial burden of their residents. Chicago and Baltimore are both launching programs this May. Chicago moves will be distributing 50,000 prepaid gas cards worth $150. Another 100,000 residents will get $50 prepaid transit cards. Read more about it here. $12.5 million...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Mansion Once Owned By Titanic Survivor List for $13M

April 15, 1912 will allows remind us of the unsinkable grand ship the RMS Titanic, that well sank, but what happened to the survivors?. Some made their way to the Tri-States like Molly Brown and others made their way to Chicago to start over like Emily Maria Ryerson, who was one of six families that built a giant mansion in Chicago. That mansion, which has been a children's hospital during World War I, and split into luxury apartments is now for sale at a price tag of $13 million. The whole building is actually two separate apartments, one is listed for $5,650,000 and the other for $7,650,000 and both are stunning.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Real Estate
Illinois Business
Block Club Chicago

Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to bring another grocery store to Englewood as Whole Foods Market closes one of its only South Side locations. Whole Foods Market announced Friday the company will close the DePaul University shop and the Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St., which opened less than six years ago as part of a pledge to bring more fresh food options to a food desert. Six stores are closing across the country, company officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What's the deal with all the gnats, Chicago?

Your answers on how to repel them, and do we know why there are so many this year?. (CHICAGO) Social media has been abuzz with reports of gnat swarms in Chicago, especially near the lakefront. One Twitter user posted, "I'm abandoning Chicago the gnats have won."
CHICAGO, IL
