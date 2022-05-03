ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court has stated the extraordinary draft opinion that leaked...

www.nbcnews.com

NBC News

Why I welcome the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned

Politico’s disclosure Monday night of a Supreme Court draft majority decision that would reverse Roe v. Wade — the leak heard around the world — placed the issue of abortion squarely back on the nation’s front burner. On high flame. Conservative politicians and pundits, predictably, celebrated...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
NBC News

New York judge denies Trump's request to suspend $10,000-a-day fine

WASHINGTON — A New York appellate judge has denied former President Donald Trump's request to suspend a $10,000-a-day fine while he appeals a lower court ruling that found him in contempt for failing to produce documents for a state attorney general investigation of his company. Trump owes $10,000 a...
