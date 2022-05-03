ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Medical center groundbreaking ceremony held in Kilgore

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vn0BF_0fS645MS00

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center was held Tuesday at 1612 South Henderson Boulevard in Kilgore.

What City of Rusk voters need to know about their propositions

According to a press release, the community college health sciences facility will be the first of its kind, serving patients of Kilgore and surrounding East Texas communities in an environment that utilizes clinical students from nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and medical imaging programs.

The development will be a collaboration of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the City of Kilgore and Kilgore College to be called the Roy H. Laird Medical Center, named after a Former mayor of Kilgore.

The construction of the center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million Economic Development Assistance Grant, revenue from the center and funding from the hospital foundation.

The original hospital building opened more than 70 years ago and served the Kilgore area until 2007. Since then, the campus has hosted a variety of tenants, the release stated.

“This expanded facility will establish a graduate ‘pipeline’ to help address the nationwide, ongoing challenge of finding and recruiting qualified health science professionals,” said Jim Gaton, Vice President of Operations for the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “The center will also provide a location for continuing education for staff members at CHRISTUS facilities and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations in Northeast Texas.”

LIST: Teacher Appreciation Week freebies & deals

Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, said that they are excited about this facility and the potential it holds for patients in the area and students at Kilgore College.

“Once completed, this state-of-the art facility will greatly impact not only our healthcare students, but the medical community as a whole,” said Brenda Kays, KC president. “We are thankful for the partnerships with CHRISTUS, the Laird Foundation and the City of Kilgore to elevate the future of healthcare in our region to a new level.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly $230 million in Longview ISD bonds fail

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD bond election worth nearly $230 million failed on May 7. The amount was broken into four different propositions, and each failed when all votes were tallied on election night. They would have funded renovations to the Longview High School campus, a new Career & Technical Education facility, an […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: Neal Barton visits Hawkins

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK)- KETK’s Neal Barton visited Hawkins on Wednesday for the first Small Town Salute Live. For the month of May, KETK will travel to honor several East Texas towns. In Hawkins, our first stop was the Veterans Memorial Park. The Jarvis Christian College Band was also present and performed a number of songs. […]
HAWKINS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

$89 million Tyler ISD bond passes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A nearly $90 million bond for Tyler ISD passed on May 7. The bond passed with 64% of votes. It provisioned for two major projects: $63 million to rebuild Hubbard Middle School and $26 million to create a campus for an early college high school. Superintendent Marty Crawford said that if […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Businesses return to Lufkin and Angelina County following pandemic-related closures

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Slowly but surely, businesses are returning to Lufkin and the surrounding Angelina County after pandemic related closures from the past two years. The City of Lufkin’s communications director Jessica Pebsworth said the city’s sales tax revenue continues to return over the previous year’s amount - on average over 14 percent.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rusk, TX
Kilgore, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Kilgore, TX
Government
City
Kilgore, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials pull man’s body from East Texas lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement pulled a man’s body from Cedar Creek Lake near Tom Finley Park on Wednesday evening. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man had been missing for a while prior to them finding the body. Hillhouse added that it appears the man had […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Marshall ISD fourth-grader passes away over weekend

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD is mourning the loss of one of its fourth-grade students. Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley said in Facebook post that Laylah McGlothin, a fourth-grade student at the district's Sam Houston Elementary, passed away Sunday night. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and...
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christus Health#Health Science#East Texas#The Hospital Foundation#Operations
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman found dead in car at Lufkin Family Dollar

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — At 7:29 p.m., Lufkin police were called to the Family Dollar on Frank Avenue where a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle, officials say. When police arrived, they found that the woman was dead in her vehicle. Officials say that foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings. Police […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

6 arrested within a month on drug charges in Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Camp County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested six people for possession of a controlled substance in less than a month. According to Sheriff John Cortelyou, 8.25 grams of methamphetamine and 2.07 grams of Ecstasy were taken “off the streets” with those arrests. From April 10 to May 1, […]
CAMP COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KETK / FOX51 News

Felon convicted for illegally having firearm in East Texas, suitcase with caliber cartridges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A felon was convicted for having a firearm in East Texas and a suitcase full of caliber cartridges, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Marland Henry Gibson, 52, of Baton Rouge was convicted of this crime after a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker. Officials shared information in […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

17-year-old capital murder suspect arrested near Dallas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old capital murder suspect was arrested Monday afternoon after spending several months on the run. Kevonte Collins has been wanted since December in connection to the deaths of Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18 at the time of their murder. The shooting happened The Oaks at Rosehill apartments in […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas roads closed due to flooding, debris

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Several roads in the East Texas area are closed due to flooding and debris. Gladewater Gladewater officials reported that there was a tree down in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Loop 485 near the Highway 80 intersection. Harrison County Farm-to-Market 31 is flooded with north and southbound lanes near […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy