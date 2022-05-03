Medical center groundbreaking ceremony held in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center was held Tuesday at 1612 South Henderson Boulevard in Kilgore.

According to a press release, the community college health sciences facility will be the first of its kind, serving patients of Kilgore and surrounding East Texas communities in an environment that utilizes clinical students from nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and medical imaging programs.

The development will be a collaboration of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the City of Kilgore and Kilgore College to be called the Roy H. Laird Medical Center, named after a Former mayor of Kilgore.

The construction of the center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million Economic Development Assistance Grant, revenue from the center and funding from the hospital foundation.

The original hospital building opened more than 70 years ago and served the Kilgore area until 2007. Since then, the campus has hosted a variety of tenants, the release stated.

“This expanded facility will establish a graduate ‘pipeline’ to help address the nationwide, ongoing challenge of finding and recruiting qualified health science professionals,” said Jim Gaton, Vice President of Operations for the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “The center will also provide a location for continuing education for staff members at CHRISTUS facilities and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations in Northeast Texas.”

Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, said that they are excited about this facility and the potential it holds for patients in the area and students at Kilgore College.

“Once completed, this state-of-the art facility will greatly impact not only our healthcare students, but the medical community as a whole,” said Brenda Kays, KC president. “We are thankful for the partnerships with CHRISTUS, the Laird Foundation and the City of Kilgore to elevate the future of healthcare in our region to a new level.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.