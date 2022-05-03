ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Night Forecast: Much warmer Wednesday, severe storms Thursday

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Zbkg_0fS63RYa00

Severe weather risk increasing for Thursday. Read more here.

OVERNIGHT: Drizzle and fog increasing by morning. Muggy. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE to South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms appear more likely, possibly severe. Chance of rain at 60%. Storm threat in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny but much warmer. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Isolated shower chance in the afternoon heat. Otherwise, partly cloudy & humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy & humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykWMS_0fS63RYa00

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#East Texas#Noaa Weather Radio#Breezy Humid#The East Texas Storm Team
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Two rounds of storms; severe threat this evening

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re tracking two rounds of rain and storm Tuesday. The first one is between 9 am and 1 pm. This will feature general light to moderate rain with little chance of storms. We’ll see some breaks in the early afternoon with temps rising into the...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX8 News

When will the Piedmont Triad see severe weather?

(WGHP) — There’s an “enhanced” risk of severe weather in the Triad on Friday. This means we’re at risk of seeing hail, damaging winds and even tornados. Meteorologist Emily Byrd said that the severe weather will start to come through in the early evening. The entire Piedmont Triad is at risk of seeing this bad […]
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Severe weather damage in East Texas

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas first responders saw debris and damage in the area on Thursday due to severe weather. A tornado was seen on the ground in Rusk County, according to a tornado watcher. Trees are blocking roads. The Dirgin community has also seen a lot of damage, but no serious injuries […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on this Easter Sunday

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this evening, we will see increased coverage mainly after 9 PM. Some of these storms could be stronger - and contain heavy winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy