PHOENIX – A potential Fight of the Night candidate will serve as the featured bout for UFC 274 with Michael Chandler set to clash with Tony Ferguson. It won’t be long until we find out what type of explosive combination unfolds when Chandler (22-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) and Ferguson (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) step into the octagon after both men made weight Friday morning then engaged in a final staredown later in the afternoon at UFC 274 ceremonial weigh-ins.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO