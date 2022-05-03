Post Malone Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend: ‘I’m Excited For This Next Chapter’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Post Malone is about to have the time of his life! He’s set to have a baby with his longtime girlfriend, and in a new statement he said he’s “excited” to become a dad. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told TMZ on May 3 about the pregnancy. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov 24, 2019. (Shutterstock)

TMZ further reported that sources close to the American Music Award winner say Post, 26, celebrated the impending arrival of his first child at a weekend private party in Southern California. Close family and friends were in attendance. As for the identity of the expectant mom, he seems to be keeping that a secret for now — although he was photographed holding hands with a mystery woman in January 2021 while shopping in West Hollywood. “We are told she’s not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight, the two have been happy privately building their relationship — which will soon turn into a family,” TMZ reported.

It’s going to be quite a banner year for the Wow singer, whose new album Twelve Carat Toothache is set to drop in June. The happy news about his impending fatherhood comes on the heels of an April 16 performance at the Coachella Revolve Party at the Merv Griffin Estate in Palm Springs, California.

By all accounts, Post will be a great dad; he’s known for being one of the nicest guys in the music industry. The dramatically tattooed musician was also filmed being super friendly to a fan with autism who was celebrating his 21st birthday, in a March viral video.