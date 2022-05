CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Taylor was so excited to play in Clemson’s 9-3 victory over No. 21 Georgia Tech Friday night, he could hardly contain himself. “He was just amped up. You could just see he was super amped up today when he got to the ballpark,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “The level of intensity with his body language during BP and in the cages. You can tell he is a football player, which I love to see.”

