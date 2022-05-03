Abilene Teacher Appreciation Week deals & freebies

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 runs through Friday, May 6. Here is a list of freebies and deals for our Abilene teachers.

Must show faculty ID to receive deal.

Freebies

Free small queso at Miguel’s

Miguel’s Mex Tex Cafe – 3001 South Danville Drive

May 2 – May 4

Free B12 shots at Root Causes

Root Causes Medical Clinic of Abilene – 749 Gateway Street, Building F, Suite 704

May 2 – 6

Free breakfast item at Whataburger

Any participating Whataburger location

May 2 – 6, 5:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Free coffee at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Abilene – 3130 South Clack Street

May 2 – 6

Free chips & salsa at The Local

The Local – 250 Cypress Street

May 2 – 6

Free cheeseburger at Sonic

Any participating Sonic Drive-In

May 2 – 6

Deals

50% off appointment at Catching Z’s

Catching Z’s Massage Therapy – 260 South Leggett Drive

Promo code: TEACH22

April 30 – May 8

20% off Abuelo’s order

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant – 4782 South 14th Street

May 3

20% off Buffalo Wild Wings order

Any participating BWW location

May 2 – 6

15% off Michael’s purchase

Michael’s craft store – 3433 Catclaw Drive

May 2 – 6

Happy hour pricing at HTeaO

HTeaO Abilene – 3210 South 14th Street

May 2 – 6

Thank you, Abilene teachers!

