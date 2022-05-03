VB City Council gives final approval on land sale of old school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A date with the wrecking ball could come this year for the former Linkhorn Park Elementary School.

The vacant building on Laskin Road was recently approved to be sold by the Virginia Beach School Board. It was sold for $7 million to the Franklin Johnston group.

The group plans to build apartments, office and retail space and even a restaurant on the property where the 1950s-era building currently sits.

On Tuesday night, City Council voted unanimously to give final approval on the land sale.

Approval on the new construction could come later this year.

