Detroit, MI

MSU hockey has a new head coach

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIa3Z_0fS5y7JE00

An MSU alumnus is making a return to campus. Adam Nightingale is Michigan State hockey's new head coach.

Nightingale, a former Spartan hockey player, will replace Danton Cole. He will be the eighth coach in the team's history.

Nightingale led the USA Hockey National Team Development Program for two years and was an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings.

Nightingale said in a statement he's thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead at MSU.

"We will hire a staff that is well equipped to support our student-athletes and will be committed to developing them as a person, not just a hockey player," he said. "We want to bring in high-level players with aspirations to work hard and help them develop to the point where they have the opportunity to play in the National Hockey League."

Comments / 2

